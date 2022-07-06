PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Boosted by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12,159.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,167. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

