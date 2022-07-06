Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €241.00 ($251.04) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of RI traded up €1.50 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €176.45 ($183.80). 442,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The business has a 50 day moving average of €180.46 and a 200 day moving average of €190.57.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

