Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 936 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. 11,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

