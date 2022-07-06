Personal Wealth Partners Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,618,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. 29,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

