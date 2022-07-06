Personal Wealth Partners Sells 3,120 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. 129,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,368. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

