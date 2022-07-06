Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Tops One Day Volume of $138.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,771.74 or 0.08751027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

PMGT is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

