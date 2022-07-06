Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.39) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.00). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.71 ($5.64).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 282.60 ($3.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,130.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.35).

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($120,954.53). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($248,885.93).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.