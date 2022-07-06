PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

