PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7,141.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 76,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

