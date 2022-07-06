PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,380,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 951,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,780,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.04. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

