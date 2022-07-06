PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.60 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 136,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,598,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

