PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.