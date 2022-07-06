PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.98. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

