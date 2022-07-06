PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
