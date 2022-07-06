PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $235.31 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.83 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.93 and a 200-day moving average of $285.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

