Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,431. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

