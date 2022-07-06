Phore (PHR) Trading Up 157.6% Over Last Week

Phore (PHR) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 157.6% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $494,175.34 and approximately $222.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,267,598 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

