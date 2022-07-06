Pigeoncoin Hits Market Cap of $166,180.92 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $166,180.92 and approximately $5,089.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.