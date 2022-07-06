PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
PTY stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.66.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
