PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PTY stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.