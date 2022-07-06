PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PDI stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
