PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PDI stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,500 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,932.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

