PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $99.08. 3,574,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,587,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

