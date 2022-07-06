PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE PGP opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

