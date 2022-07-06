PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

PFN opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $373,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

