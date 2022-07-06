PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
PFN opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
