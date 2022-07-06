PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PML stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

