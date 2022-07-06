PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

