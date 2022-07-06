PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:RCS opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.23.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
