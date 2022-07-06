PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

