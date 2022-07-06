Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 292.8% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000.

BOND traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

