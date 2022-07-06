Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.95 million and approximately $98,721.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00285804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,124,968 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

