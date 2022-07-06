Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Purchases C$50,000.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,000.

PGC stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. Plato Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Plato Gold alerts:

About Plato Gold (Get Rating)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.