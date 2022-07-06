Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $605.34

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 605.34 ($7.33) and traded as low as GBX 549.50 ($6.65). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 549.50 ($6.65), with a volume of 128,627 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.23) to GBX 693 ($8.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 535.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 604.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

