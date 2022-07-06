PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $31.35

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $29.97. PLDT shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 2,274 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on PHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
