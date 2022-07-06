PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $31.35

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $29.97. PLDT shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 2,274 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on PHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PLDT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.