Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.15. 62,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,589 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

