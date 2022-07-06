Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.11. 12,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,331. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

