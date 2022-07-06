Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.