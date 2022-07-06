Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 388,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 428,096 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.