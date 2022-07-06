Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 21,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

