Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,801. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.