Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $166.80. 4,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

