PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 87.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.