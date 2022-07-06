Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Hits $12.03 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00007998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $205,250.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.85 or 0.09579601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00135431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00100033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016354 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

