Polkamon (PMON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $623,564.00

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,368.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.87 or 0.10041819 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 10,960.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

