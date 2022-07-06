Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

