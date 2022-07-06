Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Announces GBX 1.63 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,357.00. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.20 ($2.02).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

