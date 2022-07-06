Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.
Shares of PRI stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,403. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
