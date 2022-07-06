Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,403. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

