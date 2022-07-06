ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ProCook Group stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.50 ($0.49). The company had a trading volume of 28,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.43. ProCook Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £44.13 million and a P/E ratio of 812.00.

ProCook Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

