ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ProCook Group stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.50 ($0.49). The company had a trading volume of 28,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.43. ProCook Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £44.13 million and a P/E ratio of 812.00.
ProCook Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
