Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Progress Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PRGS opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

