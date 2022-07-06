Project Inverse Market Cap Reaches $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 893.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.39 or 0.09941749 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00131319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00099609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016535 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

