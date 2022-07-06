Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

