Public Mint (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,095.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $9,095.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.