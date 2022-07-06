Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.50

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

